Florida man forced 5-year-old to perform sex acts on him, deputies say

By Carli Teproff

February 21, 2019 08:16 PM

Matthew Alvin Hockenberry, 49, was arrested Feb. 20, 2019, after investigators say he forced a 5-year-old to perform sex acts on him.
Matthew Alvin Hockenberry, 49, was arrested Feb. 20, 2019, after investigators say he forced a 5-year-old to perform sex acts on him. Marion County Sheriff's Office
Matthew Alvin Hockenberry, 49, was arrested Feb. 20, 2019, after investigators say he forced a 5-year-old to perform sex acts on him. Marion County Sheriff's Office

A 49-year-old Florida man was arrested and charged with capital battery after detectives say he forced a 5-year-old to perform oral sex on him several times.

Matthew Alvin Hockenberry was arrested Wednesday and was being held in jail with no bond. He faces a charge of capital sex battery on a child under 12, which is punishable under Florida law with a life sentence.

A report came into the Marion County Sheriff’s Office Monday after the “the 5-year-old victim told one of her family members that Hockenberry made her perform oral sex on him at a private residence located in Marion County,” the sheriff’s office said in a Facebook post.

The sheriff’s office added the family member said the abuse happened more than one time.

Hockenberry, according to the sheriff’s office, “confessed to these criminal acts and told detectives that it occurred more than once.”

During an interview with detectives, Hockenberry said, “This activity occurred on at least three to four separate occasions within the past month,” the sheriff’s office said.





