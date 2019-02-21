SWAT team shot at in Florida town. Cops have arrested the mayor

A SWAT team trying to serve a search warrant at Port Richey home Thursday before dawn were fired upon as they entered, the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office said.
The shooter, as identified by various news reports: Port Richey Mayor Dale Massad.
Florida Department of Law Enforcement said they arrested the 68-year-old Massad on charges of practicing medicine without a license. The office of Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody will prosecute Massad.
The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office said: “At approximately 4:40 a.m. this morning, Pasco SWAT team members announced their presence and went to make entry to serve a search warrant at a residence on Hayward Lane in Port Richey. Shots were fired at our entry team but deputies did not return fire.
No one was injured and the individual was taken into custody without further incident.”
Pasco County Sheriff Chris Nocco is having a news conference at 11:30 a.m. to discuss the incident.
Massad was arrested for domestic violence in August (charges were dropped). Meanwhile, FDLE agents heard from Port Richey police that Massad was practicing medicine. He hasn’t been a doctor since 1992.
Florida Department of Health records say Massad was a licensed doctor from 1977 until 1992, when he voluntarily surrendered his license after the Board of Medicine alleged his errors in care led to a 3-year-old patient’s death.
“Agents launched an investigation and learned Massad had patients come to his home for various treatments,” FDLE said. “He had performed medical procedures at his residence with one procedure requiring additional hospital treatment for the patient.”
