An old man’s bike was stolen. So these Florida cops went above and beyond to help him

A feel good story? On the internet? About Florida?
Believe it.
According to a Facebook post from the Cape Coral Police Department, two officers were called to action after writing up an incident report about a stolen bicycle.
The victim, 81-year-old Robert (no last name provided), had his bicycle recently stolen from outside a local Winn-Dixie, and reported it to cops. The bike was his only mode of transportation.
“After taking the report, both officers couldn’t just allow the victim to be without any way to get around so they went to Walmart and bought him a new bicycle,” reads the post. “They delivered it to his home and made sure the seat was adjusted before leaving.”
Bodycam video shows the two officers, Ken Cody and Guang Song, delivering a brand new bicycle on Sunday to the grateful senior in his driveway.
“Brand, spanking new,” says Cody, presenting it to the man.
Robert looks shocked but happy. However, when he tries to mount it, the seat is too high.
No problem; the officers adjust it.
“Yes, now that feels a bit more like it,” the senior says appreciatively. “It really does.”
Outfitted with a cup holder and basket, the bicycle also has another important feature: a lock and key.
“I hope this works out good for ya,” says Cody. “You’ll have to keep the key with you.”
“I’ll be OK on this one. Thanks a lot. I appreciate everything you’ve done,” answers Robert. “I’ll take very good care of this.”
The video ends with the elderly man taking his new wheels for a spin.
“I’m almost crying,” Robert says.
The video impressed a number of commenters.
“Above and beyond for these officers.,” wrote one poster. “To make a senior citizen very happy because a lowlife had to go take something that didn’t belong to him or her.”
“Oh, how I love this little piece of paradise we live in,” enthused another.
“What a blessing for this man,” gushed yet another. “A new bike delivered to his home and the seat adjusted properly! Great job!”
An investigation into the theft is ongoing, concludes the FB post.
