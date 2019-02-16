Panic at the Orlando airport when a man alarms passengers at security checkpoint

An attempted security breach at the Orlando International Airport Saturday afternoon led to reports of an active shooter.
The false reports sparked some panic at the airport and led to the closing of some security checkpoints at the airport for the second time in two weeks.
After about two hours, Orlando police sent out a tweet alerting the public that “all reports on an active shooter or a subject with a gun are FALSE. [The] incident is contained and subject has been arrested.”
By 2:15 p.m. the west checkpoint was fully operational.
The chaos began around noon, when an unidentified man reached into his pocket while trying to enter the area, according to Orlando police. Nearby passengers shouted that the man had a gun, which caused panic in the screening area.
“Delays continue as the TSA works to safely and efficiently screen passengers,”an airport official said nearly two hours later.
“There is no current threat to the Orlando International Airport,” police said. “As always, we ask for your patience with @MCO and @TSA personnel as they work to resume normal airport operations.
The airport is urging that passenger with flights scheduled for the afternoon check with the airline for flight status updates.
The man’s name has not been released but he has been taken into custody.
