What happened when cops at a retirement village chased a stolen SUV through golf courses

A Georgia man who said “people were eating his brains out,” according to police, stole a community watch vehicle and led cops on a chase that bounced over golf courses at The Villages senior community.
Neither the Lady Lake police dashcam video nor the probable cause affidavit shed light on what Jessie Webb, 29, was doing in Florida other than violating his probation. The report didn’t name the crime, but said Webb was on probation until Aug. 22, 2021, and had two active warrants from Georgia (one was for probation violation).
Now, Webb is in Lake County jail with $34,000 bond on two counts of fleeing and eluding law enforcement with wanton disregard; theft of a motor vehicle; aggravated assault; possession of ammunition by a convicted felon; resisting an officer without violence; driving while license is revoked; criminal mischief; and criminal mischief over $1,000.
Way over $1,000, according to a manager at The Villages, who the affidavit says Webb’s odyssey did about $70,000 of damage to the golf course and property.
On a rainy Sunday morning, Lady Lake cops say they went to the Country Club Hills guardhouse of The Villages at the request of emergency medical personnel. A man had “stated people were eating his brains out.”
By the time cops got there, a William Easton said Webb had taken off in his crossover. The next time officers saw Webb in the vehicle, the affidavit says, he didn’t stop. In fact, the report and dashcam video show the driver taking off down sidewalks and over the Orange Blossom Hills Golf Course.
The affidavit said a golfer who obviously didn’t think the heavy stuff was going to come down for a while was preparing to putt on the par-5, 396-yard 16th hole. She told cops Webb drove the crossover “right at her.”
“The victim was afraid for her life,” the affidavit said. “The female victim stated she had to move to avoid getting hit and, after the vehicle passed her, the victim advised the vehicle ran over her golf towel, which was in close proximity to the victim.”
On Webb drove, at one point going the wrong way down Water Tower Circle. He swung out of The Villages and onto U.S. 27/441, speeding down the wet road. His automotive attempt at fleeing to freedom ended at Freedom Pointe.
After he crashed there, he tried to run away but was chased down by police.
