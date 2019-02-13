180 law enforcement bullets fired at Pulse. State Attorney claims only the shooter got hit

Law enforcement fired over 180 bullets in responding to the June 2016 massacre at Orlando’s Pulse nightclub, claimed the State Attorney for Orange and Osceola County Wednesday, none of which hit civilians.
Eight shots hit gunman Omar Mateen, who murdered 49 peopole and injured 53 others at the nightclub in the first hours of June 12, 1986 before being killed by one of those shots.
All 11 Orlando Police Department personnel and three Orange County Sheriff’s Office personnel who fired their weapons have received clearance letters from the State Attorney’s Office.
The State Attorney’s Office announced its shoot review findings from the mass shooting that killed 49 people in a Wednesday morning news conference.
“I know the officers and deputies are relieved by this,” Orange County Sheriff John Mina said. “They knew in their own minds they were justified. To have another independent party with a review of their actions which were courageous, brave. They did what they had to do to save many lives.”
Shoot reviews are standard after any firing of a weapon by law enforcement. Unlike most shoot reviews, based on Florida Department of Law Enforcement investigation submitted to the state attorney’s office, an FBI investigation was sent to the state attorney in this case.
“This is a review of shots fired by law enforcement and whether or not those shots were justified,” Orange and Osceola State Attorney Aramis Ayala said. “All other details are outside the scope of my responsibilities as state attorney.”
Mateen unleashed his lethal assault by assault rifle (at least 186 rounds, according to the review) and 9mm handgun (at least 22 rounds). In walking through the tragedy, Chief Assistant State Attorney Deborah Barra referred to Mateen only as “the shooter.”
Barra said, “I will not ever say his name. It was clear to me during this event, he wanted notoriety, he wanted people to know his name. Therefore, I will never play a part in that.”
This is a breaking news story and will be updated.
