Florida

Florida woman warns KKK will burn crosses for black deputy who arrested her, cops say

By Josh Magness

February 12, 2019 11:38 AM

When a Florida woman was caught driving drunk on Thursday, police say, she hurled racist threats at the black deputy who arrested her.

Now, 53-year-old Julie Edwards faces charges of resisting an officer without violence, driving under the influence, making a threat against a law enforcement officer and refusing to submit for testing, according to Volusia County Jail Corrections.

A police report from the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office said deputies got word of a “disturbance” at a home in DeLand, where deputy Brandon King found Edwards trying to back up her Lexus. The woman’s breath reeked of alcohol, police say, and she was slurring her words.

Wobbly on her feet, Edwards refused to take a breathalyzer test and do field sobriety tests, police say.

The handcuffed suspect, who “had a prior refusal to submit from a prior DUI,” resisted going in a police cruiser and tried to walk away from King, the police report says.

The confirmation hearing for Donald Trump's nomination for Attorney General began with a raucous disruption when two protesters wearing white sheets and Ku Klux Klan hats were escorted from the hearing.

By

Police say she went into a racist tirade as King, who is black, filled out paperwork for her arrest.

She warned King that the Ku Klux Klan will burn crosses in front of his house and that “she hopes to find Deputy King in a corner alone,” police say. Edwards is also accused of telling the black deputy that “n----- should have never been let out of slavery.”

As noted by the police report, King did not take those comments lightly.

King “knows the history and violence behind the KKK towards minorities, especially the African American community,” the report says.

“Deputy King does not know Edwards, who she associates with, or who she interacts with,” the police report continues. “Deputy King took Edwards threat toward him to be true.”

Edwards has since bonded out of Volusia County Jail, according to inmate records.

A jury recommended the death penalty Tuesday for a white supremacist who fatally shot three people at Jewish sites in Kansas, less than two hours after he told jurors he didn't care what sentence was handed down. Miller was a Ku Klux Klan leader i

By

Josh Magness

Real-Time reporter Josh Magness covers breaking national news and trending news to keep readers of McClatchy’s newspapers up to date with the latest high-profile stories. He previously interned at McClatchy’s bureau in Washington, D.C, while covering the U.S. Congress.

  Comments  