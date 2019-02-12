Florida woman warns KKK will burn crosses for black deputy who arrested her, cops say

When a Florida woman was caught driving drunk on Thursday, police say, she hurled racist threats at the black deputy who arrested her.
Now, 53-year-old Julie Edwards faces charges of resisting an officer without violence, driving under the influence, making a threat against a law enforcement officer and refusing to submit for testing, according to Volusia County Jail Corrections.
A police report from the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office said deputies got word of a “disturbance” at a home in DeLand, where deputy Brandon King found Edwards trying to back up her Lexus. The woman’s breath reeked of alcohol, police say, and she was slurring her words.
Wobbly on her feet, Edwards refused to take a breathalyzer test and do field sobriety tests, police say.
The handcuffed suspect, who “had a prior refusal to submit from a prior DUI,” resisted going in a police cruiser and tried to walk away from King, the police report says.
Police say she went into a racist tirade as King, who is black, filled out paperwork for her arrest.
She warned King that the Ku Klux Klan will burn crosses in front of his house and that “she hopes to find Deputy King in a corner alone,” police say. Edwards is also accused of telling the black deputy that “n----- should have never been let out of slavery.”
As noted by the police report, King did not take those comments lightly.
King “knows the history and violence behind the KKK towards minorities, especially the African American community,” the report says.
“Deputy King does not know Edwards, who she associates with, or who she interacts with,” the police report continues. “Deputy King took Edwards threat toward him to be true.”
Edwards has since bonded out of Volusia County Jail, according to inmate records.
