A Florida woman wanted to leave her house. But something very large was lurking outside.

Miami Herald file
Not the most comfortable feeling, knowing that there’s a large alligator lurking outside your home.

For hours.

That’s what one Florida woman was dealing with Thursday afternoon.

Victoria McCalister, of Orlando, told WESH 2 News that she was getting ready to leave her home when she spotted the 8- to 9-foot-long reptile outside her garage door.

Needless to say, instead of stepping outside, McCallister called animal services, which directed her to contact the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

The FWC told the TV station that a trapper was sent out to take the alligator off her property, but it eventually had to be shot due to its overaggressive behavior.

The gator got national attention, with the “Today Show’s” Savannah Guthrie reporting about the toothy beast Friday morning.

“Wow!” said Guthrie’s colleague Al Roker in the background.

Hillsborough County sheriff's deputies assisted a trapper on Thursday, April 19, 2018, after a 9-foot alligator was spotted taking a swim in a homeowners' pool near the Eagles golf course community outside of Tampa, Florida.

