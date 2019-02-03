Florida

Florida man used a wig as a disguise during robbery, deputies say. It worked against him

By Carli Teproff

February 03, 2019 09:02 PM

A man wearing a gray sweatshirt and a wig walked up to the cash register at a Florida 7-Eleven as if he was going to make a purchase.

But instead he pulled out a gun and demanded cash, Lee County Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies say the wig helped them nab the robber.

According to the sheriff’s office, David Rodriguez, 28, walked into a Fort Myers 7-Eleven just after 9 p.m. Saturday, demanded cash and then took off.

Deputies responded after reports of “just-occured” robbery and were able to get a detailed suspect description of the suspect, the sheriff’s office said in a Facebook post.

The man was described as being in his 20s and wearing a gray hooded sweater and a wig.

Deputies searched the surrounding area with the help of a helicopter an canine units.

After “receiving additional witness information” deputies responded to a nearby apartment complex where they found Rodriguez.

“Deputies noted Rodriguez was sweating profusely,” the sheriff’s office said. “Deputies cleared the residence noting in plain view, a gray hooded sweater, several wigs and a large amount of wadded up cash in an open dresser drawer.”

Rodriguez was arrested and charged with robbery with a firearm. He was being held in Lee County Jail.

