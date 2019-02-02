Florida

Search continues for missing plane and its two passengers in Florida waters

By Monique O. Madan

February 02, 2019 05:27 PM

Erik Villa Rodriguez/ U.S. Coast Guard District 7
Erik Villa Rodriguez/ U.S. Coast Guard District 7

After a 24 hour search, a plane that went missing with two passengers on board is still nowhere to be found, Coast Guards officials said.

Rescue crews continued their mission to locate the downed plane Friday afternoon into Saturday afternoon. The small aircraft, a Piper N3016L, is believed to have plunged into the waters at about 1 p.m. Friday, 23 miles east of Palm Beach, officials said.

As of late Saturday afternoon, neither the plane nor any wreckage had been found. According to the Palm Beach Post, one of the passengers is a longtime Florida veterinarian, Ken Simmons.

The plane was heading to the Bahamas from the Lantana airport in Palm Beach County, officials said.

It’s still unclear what caused the plane to go down.

  Comments  