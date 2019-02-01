‘So majestic ... from a distance.’ Great white shark spotted off coast of Florida beach

A great white shark was spotted roughly 25 miles off the coast of St. Augustine Beach, Florida, on Tuesday.
According to Facebook post from OCEARCH, a nonprofit that researches marine life, it was estimated to be between 12 and 15 feet in length.
Scientists from Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission saw the large fish during a survey, read the post.
“It’s a good sign for the expedition we’re about to kick off in less than two weeks from Jacksonville,” added the shark trackers.
Digital Access For Only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
The expedition takes place Feb. 8 to March 3, said Ami Meite, OCEARCH program manager, told the Ocala Star Banner.
Many commenters were in awe: “So majestic....from a distance,” wrote one, with a laughing emoji.
“So jealous! A beautiful creature!!” wrote another.
“Such a beautiful animal from this angle. Sure don’t wanna meet it in the ocean. God forbid I bump into its snoot while it’s minding its own business,” joked another.
There has been a lot of activity off the coast of Florida this month as sharks of all varieties migrate south for the winter. Among the eight sharks OCEARCH has tagged is Katharine, who is so beloved that she has her own Twitter account.
The agency’s tracker transmits a signal to a satellite, which then tells researchers her location. She was first tagged in 2013 off of Cape Cod, Massachusetts.
Comments