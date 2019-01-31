Florida man thought he’d do donuts on an airport runway. Police weren’t amused

A 20-year-old Pensacola man apparently took the word “runway” a bit too literally.
Police in the Florida Panhandle city arrested and charged Zane Alexander Carlson with two counts of criminal mischief for trespassing onto the grounds of Pensacola International Airport and doing “donuts” on the runway in a Ford Mustang.
According to police, Carlson rammed the car through a fence Wednesday afternoon and headed for a runway, at speeds near 100 mph. He then did donuts by spinning his car in a grass area. Police caught up to him when he had moved on into a hangar, where he continued to do donuts until cops put an end to his stunt driving, the Pensacola News Journal reported.
Police don’t think alcohol was involved and normal operations at the airport weren’t affected.
“We don’t know what he was thinking. The best that we have from him is he just felt like driving on the runway,” Pensacola Officer Mike Wood told Fox 10 News.
Carlson is jailed at Escambia County Jail where he’s being held on a $15,000 bail.
