She was dancing naked outside the Waffle House. But it didn’t end there, FL cops say.

Things got a little out of control outside a Pensacola, Florida, Waffle House Monday morning.
According to a police report from the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office, a woman later identified as Freedom Zobrist was causing problems in the parking lot. A Waffle House employee had called authorities after noticing the woman had dropped her pants and was blocking traffic.
The employee told officers she had been loitering in the area earlier in the day but had run off. She returned a few hours later and sat by the back door, read the report.
The employee told her to leave but she became “verbally abusive,” and threatened to retrieve her firearm and “shoot him in the face.” He said the unemployed Pensacola resident also threatened to shoot everyone in the diner.
The worker then said Zobrist walked in to the middle of the parking lot, yanked her pants down, “exposing her sexual organs,” and began to dance.
The employee then said the 38-year-old went over to him and tried to grab his genitals and “lick both sides of his face.”
While trying to get her off the property, the victim told deputies she poked him in the chest.
A witness corroborated the story, telling officers that Zobrist was dancing naked in front of his car, preventing him from leaving.
Zobrist, who was “very loud and causing a disturbance,” was arrested for lewd and lascivious behavior, exposure of sexual organs, disorderly conduct, battery and assault. She was transported to the Escambia County Jail where she remains on $5,000 bond.
