Man enters a Sebring bank and fires shots before surrendering to SWAT teams

A man entered a SunTrust Bank in Sebring Wednesday afternoon, fired shots and barricaded himself in the bank before surrendering to a SWAT team.
That’s according to the Sebring Police Department’s 2:40 p.m. update via Facebook.
The update didn’t include any count on number of people injured. Sebring police Commander Curtis Hart wouldn’t comment when asked if there were five people injured in the incident nor have they released the identity of the gunman.
A man contacted the Sebring police around 12:36 p.m. and said he’d fired shots inside the bank, drawing both Sebring police and Highlands County Sheriff’s Office to 1901 U.S. Hwy 27 S.
“After negotiations to try to get the barricaded subject to exit the bank were not successful, the HCSO SWAT team entered the bank and continued the negotiations,” the Sebring police said. “The suspect eventually surrendered to the HCSO SWAT team.”
Expect U.S. 27 to be closed in both directions for a few hours from Golfview Drive to Lakeview Drive.
