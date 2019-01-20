Florida man forgets gun is loaded, shoots and kills friend, cops say

A Jacksonville man has been charged with manslaughter after police say he accidentally shot and killed his friend, police say.
The shooting happened Saturday night, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. The 22-year-old victim, identified as Michael Payton Hooks, was taken to a nearby hospital where he later died.
“A second individual was located at the scene and was questioned in reference to the incident,” the sheriff’s office said in a statement. “The investigation thus far has revealed that the victim and suspect [were] friends.”
The shooter as identified as 22-year-old Angelo Giardino III. Police say that at the time of the shooting, Giardino “acquired a firearm belonging to the victim that was located in the residence.”
“The suspect, not realizing the firearm was loaded, pointed it at the victim and pulled the trigger. The victim was struck by the single gunshot and died as a result,” the department said.
Giardino was arrested and charged with manslaughter and is being held on no bond, Duval County jail records show.
