$6,400 in checks she didn’t write were cashed. Cops arrested the cable guy

A Hotwire Communications employee sits in jail on fraud and burglary charges after a Boynton Beach customer noticed $6,477 in personal checks cashed that she didn’t write.
Jean David, 34, of Delray Beach faces four counts of fraud obtaining property worth less than $20,000, four counts of grand theft from $300 to $5,000, four counts of passing a forged instrument, and one count of unarmed burglary on an occupied dwelling. He is being held on $22,000 bond.
The affidavit says after the woman, whose name was not released, contacted police in December, the early investigation found two checks totaling $1,977 had “David Jean” and “Jean David” on the Pay to Order Of” line.
“The signature was distinctly different than that of [the woman],” the affidavit says.
The investigation checked with Hotwire, and it showed that it had a “Jean David” who worked for the company and a work order showed that a “Jean David” worked inside the woman’s home on July 6, 2018.
The affidavit says while the signature on the checks didn’t resemble the woman’s, it was “very similar” to David’s signature on file with the Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles. Also, surveillance cameras at a TD Bank showed a male driving a silver Honda Accord with license plate EBC W59 depositing the checks. The car and TD Bank account are registered to David, according to the affidavit.
On Wednesday, the affidavit said, David came into the Boynton Beach Police Department and admitted to being the signer of the checks and the man caught on surveillance cameras.
