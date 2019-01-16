“Got you on camera!’ FL McDonald’s worker fired after racist rant at drive-through

Another day, another disturbing racist incident caught on video.
The latest, in Florida.
Video shared on McDonald’s customer Zacch Barnes’ Storyful account last week shows a confrontation between him and three workers at a McDonald’s drive-through in Spring Hill in Hernando County earlier this month.
The video starts with Barnes holding the camera on the fast food employees behind the glass at the pick up window.
You can hear Barnes yelling, “You just called me a [n-word]!”
As the manager is on the phone with police, a worker in the background approaches the window and yells to Barnes, “I don’t give a f---! Then dramatically adds the n-word. The other worker scurries around behind them looking stressed.
“Ah! Got you on camera,” the cameraman responds. Then he starts yelling repeatedly, “You’re getting fired! You’re getting fired! You’re getting fired!”
The customer was right. Partially.
The young man who uttered the n-word on camera was indeed terminated; the other two workers were not.
““I am aware of the incident involving one of my employees earlier this week,” Javier Ilias, the franchise’s owner, said in a statement to The Washington Post. “The disturbance with the customer prompted our management team to call the police right away; and we did an immediate investigation on this matter. This behavior goes against the values and standards that I expect from employees in my restaurants. This employee displayed improper and unacceptable conduct and is no longer with the company.”
