Her 97-year-old mom was trapped in a bed engulfed in flames. Watch the dramatic rescue

Newly released body cam footage shows a dramatic rescue as a fire engulfed Port Richey, Florida, home on Thursday.
According to a Facebook post from the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office, Deputy Justin Ball first made entry into the smoky home where the resident stated her 97-year-old mother was bedridden in her room where the fire originated.
Ball originally tried to extinguish the flames but soon realized that he needed to remove the elderly woman immediately. She moans, “Out! Out! Out!” as sirens wail in the background.
The daughter tells him, “We got a wheelchair here.”
“Watch out!” the deputy says, trying to clear the way.
You see the officer carry her out the door to the front yard.
“You OK, ma’am?” Bell asks breathlessly, then coughs.
The fire was put out by another officer with a fire extinguisher.
“She needs oxygen,” says the daughter.
