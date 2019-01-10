Who breaks into a police station to eat chicken? Maybe someone who would leave an ID

Two police officers who arrived for work at a Boynton Beach police substation the morning of Jan. 3 found somebody had gone Goldilocks on another officer’s lunch in their station.
“Once inside, it appeared that the suspect removed two pre-made meals (chicken and asparagus) from the refrigerator,” the arrest report said. “It also appears the suspect heated at least one of the meals in the microwave. One of the meals appears to have been consumed inside the kitchen area as the asparagus was left on the counter next to the microwave.”
An officer, identified as Agent Berben, was called to the substation to check the security cameras. He checked them while lamenting the loss of his food.
On the video, cops say they saw a woman squeeze through a locked gate to get to the back of the building, climb on stacked recycling bins to get to a window, break the window, go into the station and come out 17 minutes later.
Meanwhile, a CSI team member found a plastic shopping bag sitting on a garbage can near the front door with the Florida Identification Card and State of Florida Security Officer card belonging to 29-year-old Yvelande Jean-Pierre.
With those clues, they didn’t need Encyclopedia Brown to figure out who to bring in for questioning.
“Her first mistake was breaking into our substation. The second was eating Agent Berben’s chicken and asparagus, although she’s clearly not a fan of asparagus,” police spokesman Stephanie Slater said.
The report says Jean-Pierre claimed never to have been in Boynton Beach, used drugs or alcohol. She said she lost the wallet that was found at the crime scene, but never reported it.
As of Wednesday night, Jean-Pierre sat in Palm Beach County Jail on charges of burglary, petit theft and criminal mischief.
