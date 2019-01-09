This Florida man has his own way of losing weight. And it involves really tall buildings

Admit it: One of your New Year’s resolutions is to get in better shape. It always is.
A man in Florida seems to know a quick way to achieve that goal: climb stairs. A lot of them. We’re not just talking ditching the elevator at your local Publix.
Chris Van Glahn is a so-called tower runner, and has been ascending stairs at such iconic buildings as Paris’ Eiffel Tower, NYC’s One World Trade Center and Chicago’s Willis Tower over the past three or so years, reports WFTS-TV in Tampa Bay.
The Brooklyn native and Tampa resident, who used to struggle with his weight, often races up stairs for charitable causes, according to crowd funding site Crowdrise, and likes to motivate others.
Short term goals: Van Glahn will again compete in the Eiffel Tower Vertical in March. He is one of three Americans competing to climb 1,665 steps, equivalent to 81 stories.
Want to try it yourself?
Van Glahn, 51, suggests a good pair of running shoes and weight-lifting gloves to grip railings.
“You don’t need a gym membership,” he says.
