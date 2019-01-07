A cat from Michigan has been found in Florida. How did that happen?

This feline is quite the traveler. Or maybe he prefers warm weather.
Daisy-duck/Bandit belongs to a family in Dearborn, Michigan. But he somehow ended up in Tampa, about 1,200 miles away.
According to a GoFundMe page set up by the owners to cover his travel expenses, Daisy, who was wearing a microchip, went missing right before Halloween.
Last month, he followed a Good Samaritan to her Tampa Bay home. She took him to a vet, who tracked down his family.
“We don’t know if he hitched a ride in a moving van or a snowbird took him down to Florida,” owner Judy Sanborn posted.
She added that after Daisy-duck/Bandit disappeared, she checked the shelters and made posters, but to no avail.
But she is eager to get her little guy back where he belongs.
“Over the last three weeks we tried to find friends and relatives who may have been in that area and able to bring Daisy home,” wrote Sanborn. “We were unsuccessful. Our only option is to have him flown home in cargo. In addition to the plane ticket and special crate, we will get Bamboo Pet Sitting of Tampa, Florida to pick him up and deliver him to the airport.”
People responded: As of Monday, the family had reached $554 of the $500 goal.
“I just left Florida, I could of given him a ride home for free,” wrote one commenter. “Poor baby.”
Another commenter said she was a flight attendant and offered to help arrange to have the animal fly in a carrier and ride under a seat. And another suggested they call The Catz Meow, a nonprofit cat transport company.
Andrew Sanborn, the cat’s other owner, is left scratching his head.
“I mean I’m happy that he’s back,” he told News Channel 8. “But I highly doubt he walked all the way down there.”
So how did he travel so far up north? There’s a possibility that information will never be let out of the bag.
A GoFundMe poster opined that a long-haul truck driver may have seen Daisy lost and brought the little guy down south.
