Florida detective showed up drunk to homicide scene, cops say

A Florida detective was arrested Thursday after police say he showed up drunk to a crime scene.
Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office detective George Moffett Jr., 48, was on call when homicide investigators were requested at the scene of fatal shooting in St. Petersburg, police said.
Once Moffett arrived in his unmarked police car from his home in Riverview, his fellow officers noticed he had “bloodshot and glassy eyes, slurred speech, and a distinct odor of an alcoholic beverage,” according to an arrest affidavit.
The report also noted that the detective had a “swaying and unsteady balance.”
Police said Moffett ultimately admitted to having had at least four mixed drinks before coming in to work — Canadian Whiskey and ginger ale.
Deputies said Moffett agreed to a breath sample “which confirmed to be well over the legal limit,” as well as other sobriety tests.
Moffett, who was on the force almost 13 years, was arrested and charged with one count of Driving Under the Influence, Pinellas County Jail records show. He was then “immediately terminated,” the department said.
Court records show Moffett was convicted of DUI in October 1995 — 11 years before he was hired by PCSO. The department would not comment on how he was hired in the first place.
