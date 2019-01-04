Florida

He found video of his wife cheating with his best friend. Then came the rampage, cops say

By Madeleine Marr

January 04, 2019 03:25 PM

Melbourne Police Department

A horrific scene played out New Year’s Day at a Melbourne, Florida, home.

According to an arrest report from the Melbourne Police Department, William Brian Stillwell went over to his in-laws’ house for an afternoon gathering to which he was not invited.

He had recently separated from his wife; she was staying at her parents’ home with the couple’s two children.

The affadavit says that Stillwell entered through the fenced in backyard, and upon seeing the father-in-law, cursed at him then shot him in the lower left groin. That’s when the mother-in-law came out and was shot in the left elbow and abdomen.

The final victim to emerge from the house was Stillwell’s wife, who had already called 911. On the call, screaming can be heard about the house where his 5-year-old twins, a boy and girl, were staying.

“F--k you, you f---ing w---e! Take that!” Stillwell is heard yelling at his wife on the call.

Two gunshots are heard (the wife was hit in the kneecap) and then a child yells, “No! I don’t want anyone to die! Please don’t shoot!”

The report says the defendant can be heard asking someone to shoot him in the head.

The firearm, a black Sig Sauer 9mm semiautomatic pistol, was found near a couch.

Stillwell later told investigators the motive for his rampage: He found a video on his wife’s phone of her having sex with his best friend.

The 39-year-old Indiana native was arrested and charged with attempted murder, armed burglary, use of a firearm while in the commission of a felony and child abuse with great bodily harm. He is currently behind bars at the Brevard County Jail on no bond.

The father-in-law is recovering from his injuries at home. The two other victims are still in the hospital, according to WFTV in Orlando.

A terrified pug that fled from the residence is still missing.

