At least 7 dead, 8 injured after diesel fuel spill on Florida Highway

By Monique O. Madan

January 03, 2019 06:56 PM

Six people were killed in a fire on a Florida highway near Gainesville, fire rescue officials said.
At least seven people are dead and eight are injured after 50 gallons of diesel fuel spilled on the southbound lanes of Interstate 75 near Gainesville, fire officials said.

According to the Associated Press, at least seven people were confirmed dead as of Thursday evening and eight were airlifted to the hospital with critical injuries.

Both north and southbound lanes remained closed Thursday night as first responders searched nearby wooded areas for possible additional victims, according to Alachua County Fire Rescue.

It’s still unclear what caused the explosion.

