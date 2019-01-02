He wanted a straw. Video captured him taking his anger out on a McDonald’s employee.

He wanted a straw at a Florida McDonald’s.
Video captured by a fellow customer at a St. Petersburg-area location shows what happened when he got a response he didn’t like.
The man reached across the counter, toppling a completed order with fries, and grabbed the collar of a female employee’s shirt.
She takes some swings, all while yelling at the man.
Then he promptly asked for a refund, the video shows.
But instead of a refund, he got cuffed. Police say the man, identified as Daniel Taylor, 40, was charged with two counts of simple battery.
The incident happened around 7 p.m. Sunday at the McDonald’s, 4595 34th St. S.
Police said Taylor and Yasmine James, an employee, got into “a verbal argument about straws.”
That’s when Taylor reached over the counter, police said.
James “defended herself by punching Taylor in the face, as he held on to her shirt’s collar,” the department said in a news release.
“After a short struggle, Taylor and James were separated, police said in the release. “Taylor continued to yell at employees, when the manager asked him to leave the premises.”
Before leaving, Taylor kicked another McDonald’s employee, Tateona Bell, in the stomach as she stood by the door, police said.
Brenda Biandudi, who was in the restaurant at the time and captured the incident on video with her cellphone, told WFTS Tampa Bay that the man began screaming as soon as he realized there were no straws.
“He was yelling and walking toward the counter and the young lady behind the counter told him that it’s the law now that we’re not allowed to have straws in the lobby,” she told the station.
According to WFTS, a new law in St. Petersburg took effect Jan. 1 requiring customers to ask for a straw at restaurants instead of them being openly available.
“They started exchanging words laced with profanity, and he said there’s no such law that exists and she was saying yes it is a law,” Biandudi told the station.
