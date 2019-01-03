Florida health officials delayed notifying residents about tainted water, emails show

Tim and Linda Lawson stand by the well outside their Ocala home. The Lawsons, who have lived there for 33 years, were told in November that the well is contaminated with elevated levels of perfluorooctane sulfonate (PFOS) and perfluorooctanoic acid (PFOA), which early tests have suggested can be carcinogens. Samantha J. Gross sgross@miamiherald.com