Florida cop arrested and charged with DUI during Operation Wolf Pack

A Florida cop was arrested over the weekend on a DUI charge after being pulled over as part of a countywide enforcement operation dubbed Wolf Pack, according to the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office.
Lesandro Santiago, 44, a sergeant with the St Petersburg Police Department, was arrested Saturday after being spotted “swerving and failing to maintain his vehicle in a lane,” the sheriff’s office said in a news release.
The operation, which resulted in 32 arrests including 22 for DUI, was done with the help of the St. Petersburg Police Department, Gulfport Police Department, Kenneth City Police Department, Clearwater Police Department, Pinellas Park Police Department and Largo Police Department.
Santiago, according to the sheriff’s department, was in his personal car just after 3 a.m. Saturday when he was stopped.
“Deputies noted Santiago showing signs of impairment by having bloodshot and glassy eyes, and a distinct odor of an alcoholic beverage coming from his mouth,” the department said in a news release. “Santiago agreed to perform Field Sobriety Tests, but performed poorly on them.”
He declined to give a breath sample, according to the sheriff’s office.
Santiago was taken to Pinellas County Jail, and was later released.
