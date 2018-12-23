Pimp slapped with a conviction for trafficking girls and women could get life in prison

Lake Worth resident Alston Williams spent at least nine years keeping women in prostitution prison by beating them unconscious, slapping them in genitals, stabbing them in the buttocks and threatening to kill family members.
For that behavior, the federal government will spend at least 15 years — and possibly the rest of Williams’ life — keeping him in prison after his federal court conviction Thursday on sex trafficking charges.
As at least two of Williams’ victims from 2008 through 2017 were underage girls, Williams got hit with two counts of sex trafficking of a minor along with three counts of sex trafficking by force, fraud or coercion and one count of obstructing a human trafficking investigation.
In addition to Williams’ freedom, federal prosecutors want Williams’ 2007 Honda Odyssey, his 2006 Mercedes E55 and $12,455 cash in forfeiture as goods paid for by crime proceeds.
$20 for 365 Days of Unlimited Digital Access
Last chance to take advantage of our best offer of the year! Act now!
#ReadLocal
Read Next
Pimp prostituted her, she told cops, and made her do slave labor around his mom’s houses
Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office arrested the Virgin Islands native in November 2017 after he made two of his victims help clean up Hurricane Irma damage at his mother’s house in St. Thomas. One of the women endured Williams physical abuse, psychological abuse and the prostitution at $300 to $500 per man, but this kind of slave labor pushed her over the edge.
When she got back to the United States, she managed to get in touch with PBCSO. During a phony “trick,” she told detectives all about Williams.
“Since they moved to Palm Beach County, Williams continues to beat (the women) when she does not please Williams,” the arrest report said. “(The woman) stated that (another woman) is kept as a “slave” of Williams and has to do chores for Williams at his command and must have sex with Williams whenever he wants.”
Also, Williams had a safe in which he kept cash from the women along with their credit cars and all forms of identification.
Comments