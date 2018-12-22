Florida

Two young boys from Stuart are missing. Florida deputies need your help.

By Howard Cohen

December 22, 2018 03:54 PM

Florida Department of Law Enforcement
Florida Department of Law Enforcement

A Florida missing child alert has been issued for Alan Phillips, a 1-year-old boy, and Riddick Alexander, 8.

Both went missing on Saturday in Martin County in Stuart, according to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

The children may be traveling with Gitta Viteri-Andrade, 33, in a 2017 green Dodge Journey with the Florida license tag HFWM53, according to the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office.

The children were last seen in the 600 block of Southwest Glen Crest Way in Stuart. Both children and Viteri-Andrade are listed as white-Hispanics. All three have brown eyes. Alan is just over 2 feet tall and Riddick is 4 feet tall. Viteri-Andrade is 5 feet 10 inches tall.

Deputies say if you spot them “do not approach” but call the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office at 352-726-01121 or call 911.



Howard Cohen

Miami Herald Real Time/Breaking News reporter Howard Cohen, a 2017 Media Excellence Awards winner, has covered pop music, theater, health and fitness, obituaries, municipal government and general assignment. He started his career in the Features department at the Miami Herald in 1991.

  Comments  