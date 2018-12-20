Florida veteran raises nearly $7 million to fund border wall, fulfill Trump promise

$20 for 365 Days of Unlimited Digital Access
Pardoning the Groveland Four will be a “priority” when Florida Gov.-elect Ron DeSantis takes office next month, potentially ending a long effort to clear the black men wrongly accused of raping a white woman in 1949.
