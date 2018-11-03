Gunman in yoga studio shooting had been arrested twice for grabbing women

Court records show that the 40-year-man identified as the shooter at a yoga studio in Tallahassee had been previously arrested for grabbing women.

Police say that Scott Paul Beierle shot six people, killing two, and pistol whipped another person before turning the gun on himself.

Beierle was charged by police with battery in 2016 after he slapped and grabbed a woman’s buttocks at an apartment complex pool. Records show that the charges were eventually dismissed after Beierle followed the conditions of a deferred prosecution agreement.

Beierle was also charged with battery in 2012 for grabbing women’s buttocks in a Florida State University campus dining hall. A FSU police report shows that Beierle told police he may accidentally bumped into someone, but denied grabbing anyone.