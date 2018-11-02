He stalked his ex and slashed 11 tires. His life ended in a hail of bullets, cops say

A 7-Eleven in Port Orange, Florida, became a crime scene Halloween night.
According to a news release from the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy was involved in the shooting of an armed man identified as John Wurms, who had a history of domestic violence.
The deputy’s body-cam footage shows the incident.
“Hey! Let me see your hands! Stop!” yells the officer. “Get on the ground! Stop! Drop the gun! Drop the gun!”
After a few seconds, gun shots rings out. “Shots fired!” says the officer. “Let me see your hands!” Silence. Then the video stops.
Wurms’ criminal history started in 2008, say authorities. But his more serious problems began over the summer. In July, Port Orange police responded to a call from the Florida man’s girlfriend, saying he wanted to take his own life.
According to the police report, “John told [his girlfriend] that he was too afraid to take his own life, but if police attempted to make contact with him, he would take out his handgun that he keeps in his dashboard and point it at police in an effort to have police take his life.”
Things heated up again this month involving Wurms’ ex-girlfriend: Last Saturday, DeLand police received a report that the woman’s new boyfriend had 11 tires slashed on vehicles at his home. It is unclear how many cars were involved. The following day, cops police received a report from the same woman that Wurms was harassing and threatening her.
An officer parked outside her home and spotted Wurms at her residence, apparently in the process of preparing to slash her tires. He was arrested on charges of aggravated stalking and loitering and prowling, and an injunction for protection was issued.
On Halloween, the father of the ex’s boyfriend reported that Wurms was again threatening to come back and slash more tires. Deputies went to the house, where they spotted Wurms, who fled to the nearby 7-Eleven.
According to the police report, the 32-year-old was armed and pointed a gun at officers and was shot three times, once in the head. He later died of his injuries.
