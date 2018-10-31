Standard Time is coming. Here’s how to be in the right zone even if you live in Florida.

Florida’s Senate agreed with little hesitation in March to let the sun shine in for an extra hour in the evening all year with the passage of the Sunshine Protection Act that would make Daylight Saving Time permanent. Gov. Rick Scott even signed off on it in March, saying he was thinking how that permanent extra hour would boost tourism to the state.
Hawaii, which knows from tourism, does well without the artificial aid. Hawaii is one of two states (Arizona is the other state) that stays on Standard Time year-round. So do U.S. territories Guam, Puerto Rico, the Virgin Islands and American Samoa.
However, Congress has to amend federal law before it can go into effect, and its members have yet to pick up on the Florida Senate’s sun worshiping.
What this means is we have to return to Standard Time at 2 a.m. this Sunday, Nov. 4.
Here’s how you can avoid being the person Chicago sang about in its ancient hit “Does Anybody Really Know What Time It Is?” And, as we all know, Miami time is its own thing.
1. Set your clocks back by one hour at 2 a.m. Sunday or do so before you go to bed Saturday night.
2. You probably don’t have to worry about your phones or computers. These adjust to the time changes automatically. Though some “atomic clocks,” sold under the understanding that they are self-changing and rely on signals sent by radio station WWVB in Fort Collins, Colorado, to accommodate Daylight Saving Time and Standard Time, often jump the gun and reset a week early. You’ve probably noticed this already if it happened to your alarm clock in South Florida.
3. Don’t forget to set your microwave and stove clocks back an hour or your kitchen will be in a different time zone from the rest of your home.
4. Playing with the clock can mess with your head. Sunrise on Saturday will be at 7:30 a.m. and sunset will be at 6:37 p.m. on Daylight Saving Time in Miami-Dade. But sunrise on Sunday will be at 6:31 a.m. and sunset at 5:37 p.m. on Standard Time.
5. You’ll get used to all of this. In time. Just remember the old saying: “Spring forward. Fall back.”
Comments