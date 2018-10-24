Exes argued about child custody via text. Things escalated quickly, Florida cops say.

It started out as a disagreement regarding childcare that escalated quickly into a police manhunt.
According to the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office, Ashton Churchwell of Deland was arrested Monday after terrorizing his ex and her new boyfriend in her home.
A Facebook post from the VCSO says that Churchwell and his ex-girlfriend had been arguing via text over child custody and parenting issues on Sunday. She called police after she accused Churchwell of breaking into her home through a window, pistol whipping her boyfriend in the head and firing a gun inside the home.
Before fleeing, the suspect also slashed four tires on a car outside, filling the gas tank with dirt and stealing the car’s license plate, continued the post.
No one was shot in the incident, but EMS personnel treated the boyfriend’s head injury.
A manhunt was launched and Churchwell’s Toyota Camry was soon flagged down.
The 24-year-old was arrested on charges of attempted first-degree murder, armed burglary, aggravated battery with a firearm, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, burglary of a conveyance, grand theft firearm, grand theft and criminal mischief, held on a total bond of $300,000.
