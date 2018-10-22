A dad went to visit his kids at his ex-wife’s home. Then he was shot dead

A father wanted to visit his kids — and it ended up being the last thing he ever did.
The Florida man was shot dead Wednesday evening at the home where his three kids live with his ex-wife, according to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.
Sheriff’s detectives announced the arrest of Eric Matthews, 47, in the death of Gerald Lee Bryant, 50.
According to a police report, the Spring Hill resident went to the Dunnellon home of his ex-wife.
At about 7 p.m., Marion deputies responded to a shooting call. Authorities say Bryant’s ex-wife had invited the father to come over to visit.
Matthews was “unhappy” about the ex-husband visiting so he traveled to the house and “began a physical altercation with Bryant,” according to a statement on the sheriff’s office Facebook page.
During the fight, Matthews, the current boyfriend of the kids’ mother, shot Bryant in the chest, according to deputies. Bryant later died at the hospital.
Bryant’s three children and his ex-wife were inside the home at the time and witnessed the shooting, the report said.
Matthews has been charged with one count of second-degree murder and two counts of battery. He is being held in the Marion County Jail on no bond.
