Six people shot in Jacksonville near Houston Texans vs. Jaguars football game

Six adults were shot Sunday afternoon near the Houston Texans-Jacksonville Jaguars NFL game and three are in critical condition, according to Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

In August, three people including the gunman were killed and 11 people were injured in a shooting at a Madden 19 video football game tournament at The Landing in Jacksonville.

Be the first to know. No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story. SIGN ME UP!

Sunday’s shootings occurred about a half mile from TIAA Bank Field, at A Phillip Randolph Boulevard and Pippin Street, around 12:35 p.m., about a half hour before kickoff. The victims, five men and one women, range in age from their 20s to 70s. They were on the sidewalk when the shots came from the passenger side of the car, a gray or silver Nissan Maxima or Altima.

“This might be gang related,” JSO Director of Investigations and Homeland Security Ron Lendvay said.

A Phillip Randolph Boulevard, called APR by Jacksonville locals, isn’t heavily traveled, but is a popular parking spot for fans attending Jaguars games. Those fans will be escorted to their cars after the game.

Anyone with information can call 904-630-0500 or email JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org.

At this time, six adults shot with three in critical condition. No suspect(s) in custody. https://t.co/Z3STG9dJlC — Jax Sheriff's Office (@JSOPIO) October 21, 2018

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more is learned.