‘He fled in terror:’ Preserve pleads for wolf’s safe return after Hurricane Michael

Seacrest Wolf Preserve needs your help finding one of its own.
The nature center in Chipley, Florida, which was hit hard by Hurricane Michael, is offering an $800 reward to anyone who provides information and a direct location for a wolf that escaped during the storm.
His name is Tahané, and he is a beloved, elderly gray wolf, according to SWP’s Facebook page.
“He is NOT human aggressive or a threat to anyone,” reads the post. “Tahané has spent the last 16 years of his life as an ambassador in our educational programs and has been touched, held, and loved on by thousands of people. He is scared and traumatized by Hurricane Michael which is what has caused him to flee to the woods.”
In a video, cofounder Cynthia Watkins pleads with the public not to harm or shoot the traumatized animal.
“He experienced extreme stress and is running for his life in terror,” she says. “He is as much a victim of Michael as any human.”
Once Tahané is located, Watkins adds that he will be tranquilized with pills in order to bring him home.
“Our passion is to foster greater understanding and respect for the natural world through education, helping to create awareness of the importance of wolves to our eco-systems and to dispel the myths that have been associated with these very important carnivores for far too long,” reads the preserve’s mission.
“Please do not shoot him, please,” Watkins pleads. “He deserves to be captured humanely.”
If you have seen Tahané, you are asked to contact SWP at 850-381-2318.
Watkins says he looks similar to the female one with her in the video.
