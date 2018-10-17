What did Miami cops just find at a gas station? The answer has nothing to do with cars

Things you may see at a Marathon gas station: pumps, coffee machine, an ATM, perhaps.
Things you probably won’t ever see at a gas station: an alligator.
That is, of course, if you live in Florida.
According to a Facebook post from the Miami Gardens Police Department, a call was made to dispatch Tuesday night regarding a scaly, unwanted visitor.
“You have a what in where???” read the social media post, recounting the 911 call. “Miami Gardens PD dispatch had to make sure they heard it right!”
Two officers responded to the scene and helped relocate the gator back to its “normal habitat,” per the recommendation of the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.
Before its departure, the officers managed to take a few selfies with the little guy, who did not appear to pose a serious threat. But we’re not sure where its mother was.
