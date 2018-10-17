A Florida woman texted her friend something alarming. Then she disappeared.

Where is she?
The St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office Major Crimes Unit is asking for the public’s help in solving a mystery.
A St. Augustine woman named Donna Lee Kappauf, 52, has been missing for a week.
In its missing-person Facebook post, the sheriff’s office says Kappauf was last heard from on Wednesday, Oct. 10.
The Northeast Florida woman reportedly texted a friend “Indicating she needed help, although there was no indication of what kind of help she needed.”
Law enforcement officials do not suspect foul play at this time, but want to check on her welfare.
She is known to ride a white and orange 2016 Riya Scooter with the Florida tag MHHX45.
If you have any information about the New York native, you are asked to call Detective Jared Monie at 904-687-8999.
Comments