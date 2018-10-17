Think Disney is expensive? Now it’ll cost you more — before you even walk in the gate

Walt Disney World is touted as the happiest place on earth.
It’s also getting to be one of the most expensive.
Especially if you want to park your car.
The fee to park at Disney’s four theme parks — Magic Kingdom, Epcot, Hollywood Studios and Animal Kingdom — is now higher, as of Tuesday. Three bucks higher.
The standard charge was $22. Going forward it’s $25.
Preferred parking, closer to the action, is more steep, too, up from $45 to $50.
The good news: Once you pay to leave your car, you can visit all parks without opening your wallet again for your vehicle.
Last March, Disney announced it was charging people to park their cars overnight at the resorts.
