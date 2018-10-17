Pilot rescued from plane crash off Florida beach

A small plane landed in the water off the coast of Daytona Beach Shores Tuesday. Video showed the plane bobbing in the ocean. Florida Air Recovery remove the plane, which had run out of fuel, according to the pilot.
Alligators are important to Florida’s ecosystem and are found throughout the state. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission wants you to know that by following a few simple rules, we can co-exist with these amazing reptiles.
Panama City residents set up a table to offer food to their neighbors outside a house that was damaged by Hurricane Michael, which swept over Florida on October 10. The Miami Beach Police Department posted this footage on October 15.
Hurricane Michael, one of the most powerful storms ever to hit the continental United States, slammed into the Florida Panhandle on Wednesday, Oct. 10, 2018, unleashing a trail of destruction across 200 miles.
Florida’s Panhandle scrambled to ready for its worst hurricane strike in at least a decade as Michael gained power overnight, on track to strike somewhere near Panama City Wednesday afternoon as a dangerous Category 4 system.
Parts of Florida could begin feeling tropical storm conditions tonight as Hurricane Michael moves across the Gulf of Mexico today, on course to make landfall in the Florida Panhandle or Big Bend as a powerful Cat 3 storm Wednesday.
Davie public information officer Mark Leone talks to the press after police cleared Nova High School's lockdown in Davie. Nova High and the schools in the surrounding area were placed on lockdown by police as they responded to a shooting threat.
Miami-Dade Police are investigating a possibly fake viral video at Miami’s Flea Market USA that shows a green-haired woman with shooting into a man’s car and taking a child out of the backseat before speeding off.
Opa-locka police are investigating an alleged road rage incident along Northwest 135th Avenue in which the driver of a car shot a truck driver in the face after the two vehicles collided Friday morning.