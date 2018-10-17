A pilot ran out of fuel off a Florida beach. He was forced to make a drastic move.

The plane! The plane!
Some beachgoers were surprised in Daytona Beach Shores in Volusia County on Tuesday by what they were witnessing: It wasn’t a fish or manatee, but a small plane.
Video seen on the Daytona Beach Shores Department of Public Safety’s Facebook page shows the aircraft bobbing in and out of the waves while people watch from shore.
The pilot, Richard Goosman, was eventually rescued by a lifeguard while clinging to a wing. He told WFTV that he ran out of fuel flying from his home state of North Carolina, realized he was on Empty and was forced to land in the water.
Florida Air Recovery removed the plane on Wednesday.
“First thing we did when we arrived was make sure the scene was safe and remove all the fuel,” Michael O’Shea with Florida Air Recovery told the station.. “Even though he says he ran out of fuel, there’s always residual in the tanks.”
Goosman, 75, was taken to a local hospital for evaluation.
