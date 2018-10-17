Florida cops found a stolen Krispy Kreme van. And they got to keep what was inside

D’oh!
Police recovered a stolen Krispy Kreme delivery van filled with dozens of doughnuts on Tuesday.
It was reported stolen Tuesday morning from a Krispy Kreme location in Lake City, according to Clearwater police.
It was found about 300 miles away in Crest Lake Park.
The store manager decided to hand the precious cargo over to Clearwater officers. They saved a few to eat themselves and donated the rest to a homeless feeding event that took place next to police headquarters.
No other details about the case, including whether police have identified suspects in the stolen van case or how many jelly doughnuts were not consumed.
