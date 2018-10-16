He posed as a federal agent in Best Buy. He’s now a federal inmate in prison

A Boynton Beach limousine driver will do four months in federal prison after saying he had a gun, was a federal agent and flashed a badge.

But the problem for 62-year-old John O’Grady is that the gun was a Daisy BB gun, the badge just a realistic replica, and he was telling the lies to Boynton Beach police officers. As body cam footage showed, O’Grady’s lies crumbled when facing basic questioning.

Be the first to know. No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story. SIGN ME UP!

Cops were talking to him at a Best Buy after the manager recognized O’Grady as the shoplifter of an iPhone 10 on a previous day.

The manager called police on the man in the business suit. The suit also had a “USMS” lapel pin. He said he didn’t have his federal marshal ID because this was just a quick run to Best Buy. O’Grady couldn’t give them a supervisor’s number.

As they started to handcuff him, he was told it was because he had a firearm and no ID.

O’Grady: “It’s not a real weapon.”

Boynton Beach police officer: “You’re carrying a fake weapon? And you’re a federal marshal?”

O’Grady: “No.”

O’Grady’s arrest record includes probation after a burglary and petit theft incident in 2012.

While on federal pretrial release with an ankle monitor in August, O’Grady was busted on a grand theft charge in August. An arrest report says he got caught at a Macy’s boosting a Ralph Lauren dress shirt and suit jacket with pants.

The report says O’Grady “insisted he ‘intended to pay for them.’” But he also admitted he was paying restitution after getting caught shoplifting at Nieman-Marcus, and told cops “he is currently in therapy and has mental health issues.”