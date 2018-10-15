She was driving on Interstate 95. Then she had plywood slicing her windshield.

There’s a reason message boards across the state warn drivers to secure their loads — loose loads can lead to flying projectiles.
One Florida driver suffered the consequences, when a piece of plywood flew from a truck and sliced her windshield.
Photos shared by Brevard County Fire Rescue from the accident, which happened near Rockledge on Interstate 95 Friday, show the large piece of wood lodged in shattered glass.
The department called the driver “One lucky motorist!”
The post has been shared more than 5,000 times and garnered nearly 700 comments.
“That’s why people need to secure their loads,” one poster said. “Also law enforcement needs to write the ticket for not having a properly secured load. I see it all the time when I’m on my motorcycle.”
According to the fire department, the driver was not injured.
NBC2 reported that the wood flew from a pickup truck headed north. The station said the driver of the truck was cited for not securing his load.
