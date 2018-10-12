$1 million bond for man who cut off the penis of his ex-girlfriend’s new lover

A $1 million bond was set Thursday for a man who police say cut off the penis of his girlfriend’s new boyfriend in Chicago.
Justin Foster, 28, was arrested in Tallahassee late last month on charges of attempted murder, jail records show. Foster was brought to Cook County by authorities on Sept. 20 to face the charges.
Judge Anjana Hansen granted Foster a $1 million bond in Skokie court Thursday after denying his legal team’s suggestion of a $250,000 bond, records show.
According to the Chicago Tribune, Foster took a plane from Atlanta to Chicago, rented a car and drove to Des Plaines. That’s when prosecutors say Foster confronted a 26-year-old man on the street, “hit him in the head with a tire iron, carved initials into his leg and then cut off his penis,” the newspaper reported.
After leaving the unidentified man in a pool of blood, Foster then threw the man’s genitals over a fence, drove back to the airport and caught a flight back to Georgia.
The victim, who suffered permanent brain damage, survived after a passerby called 911, police said.
