Nintendo's legendary Shigeru Miyamoto and Universal Creative's Mark Woodbury sat down to discuss how you will step into a larger-than-life Nintendo adventures at Universal Theme Parks across the globe.
By
Nintendo's legendary Shigeru Miyamoto and Universal Creative's Mark Woodbury sat down to discuss how you will step into a larger-than-life Nintendo adventures at Universal Theme Parks across the globe.
By

Florida

Universal Orlando is offering six months free on annual passes. Here’s how to get them

By Madeleine Marr

mmarr@miamiherald.com

October 12, 2018 12:36 PM

Love all things theme-park related?

Universal Orlando Resort is currently touting an “unprecedented offer” for Florida residents.

Here’s how the limited edition deal works: You get six or three months added to season passes if you purchase and activate by April 4, 2019.

That’s up to a year and a half to enjoy such top stops as The Wizarding World of Harry Potter, Despicable Me Minion Mayhem, Jurassic Park River Adventure, Fast & Furious: Supercharged and more, as well as two new nighttime shows “Universal Orlando’s Cinematic Celebration” and “The Nighttime Lights at Hogwarts Castle.”



The park’s FlexPay option anllows you to spread out your payments over 11 months, after an initial down payment.

Two park annual passes with three months free start at $269..99.

This special offer is also valid for current passholders looking to renew.

