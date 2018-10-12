Teacher charged with molesting student worked in at least 10 Florida schools, cops say

He’s worked as a substitute teacher at at least 10 schools in Florida, and now he’s under arrest for molesting a male teenage student.
According to a Facebook post from the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office, David Lee Davis had been under investigation since last month after a school resource deputy tipped off cops.
Davis was taken into custody Wednesday.
Law enforcement officers found that the 62-year-old educator met the victim when he was in middle school, but the abuse did not begin until April and September of this year.
The boy said Davis started inviting him to his house, where he could help the child with homework. That’s where the abuse, such as oral sex, allegedly happened.
The Port Orange resident is charged with lewd or lascivious battery on a victim under the age of 16, and taken to the Volusia County Branch Jail, held without bond
The School District provided the following list of schools where Davis worked as a substitute teacher: Spruce Creek High, New Smyrna Beach High, Atlantic High Seabreeze High, University High, Creekside Middle, Silver Sands Middle, Ormond Beach Middle, David C. Hinson Middle and New Smyrna Beach Middle.
Detectives are asking for the public’s help in identifying any additional victims by calling the VCSO’s Child Exploitation Unit at 386-323-3574.
