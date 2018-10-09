Two work at Disney. One was HIV-positive. All 13 wanted to have sex with kids, cops say.

An eclectic array of suspects — Disney resort restaurant workers, a refugee, a former member of the U.S. Air Force among them — wound up in Polk County Jail after “Operation Cyber Guardian.”
But the Polk County Sheriff’s Office says they had one thing in common — they wanted to have sex with 13- or 14-year old girls or boys and they showed up for dates they made online via dating sites and social media.
Upon arrival, PCSO said, each found his date for the evening actually was a detective playing an online role. Instead of getting sex, they got cuffed and booked.
Arrested from Oct. 2 through Sunday, in alphabetical order, were:
▪ Orlando resident Alexander Chinea-Ortiz, 34. Chinea thought he’d cybermet a 13-year-old through her dating site profile. PCSO said he advised the “girl” that sex was “a good way to handle stress and get rid of boredom.”
The unemployed Chinea-Ortiz now has the boredom of jail with the added stress of attempted lewd battery; traveling to meet a minor for the purpose of sex; and using a two-way communication device to commit a felony.
▪ Winter Haven resident Abraham Dukuly, 28. PCSO said Dukuly asked for many photographs after cybermeeting a “14-year-old girl” by answering an online profile. After the communication moved to several cellphone calls, PCSO said, Dukuly, “described what he wanted to do sexually and said he would “teach” her new sex experiences. He further added he would make sure she did not get pregnant.”
The unemployed refugee from Liberia got arrested on charges of attempted lewd battery; traveling to meet a minor for the purpose of sex; and using a two-way communication device to commit a felony.
▪ Davenport resident Robert Grassano-Mazeika, 22. PCSO said Grassano-Mazeika not only wanted to have sex with the “13-year-old girl” he met in an online chat room — he wanted to do it in a pool. After he sent a photo of his actual genitals, PCSO said, he claimed the fake age of 17. He came prepared with condoms and lubrication, but unprepared for being arrested.
The cook at Disney’s Grand Floridian Hotel was broiled on charges of attempted lewd and lascivious molestation; traveling to meet a minor for the purpose of sex; and using a two-way communication device to commit a felony.
▪ Monteverde resident Richard Hicks, 29. Hicks, PCSO said, told the “14-year-old boy” he met via an online profile that he’d bring lubrication, that he wanted to have unprotected sex and he didn’t have any communicable diseases. After his arrest, PCSO said it found Hicks brought lubrication as well as an HIV-positive health status.
PCSO said Hicks claimed to be a truck driver for Florida Paints. Hicks was charged with attempted uninformed HIV-infected sex intercourse; attempted lewd battery; traveling to meet a minor for the purpose of sex; and using a two-way communication device to commit a felony.
▪ Lake Mary resident Brandon Kinard, 24. After answering an online profile of a “14-year-old girl,” Kinard said, “I want to make sure you’re not going to arrest me. LOL.” PCSO said he described what he’d like to do sexually before saying, “If I get in trouble, I go to prison — you just get grounded.” Despite reiterating his concerns about being arrested, PCSO said, Kinard showed up — and got arrested.
The Orange Technical College student was charged with traveling to meet a minor for the purpose of sex; attempted lewd and lascivious molestation; use of a two-way communication device to commit a felony.
▪ Orlando resident Georgios Kiragiannis, 39. PCSO said Kiragiannis’ online bulletin board ad said he was looking for a younger girl to be friends with benefits. Once he started exchanging e-mails with a “14-year-old girl,” PCSO said he “sent four pornographic images depicting various acts and asked the young girl if she would perform the acts depicted in the photos with him and offered a new iPhone 8plus to her in exchange.”
PCSO said the FedEx manager showed up with a brand new iPhone 8, condoms, sex toys and male sexual enhancement pills. Kiragiannis was arrested on charges of attempted lewd battery; transmitting material harmful to a minor; traveling to meet a minor for the purpose of sex; and using a two-way communication device to commit a felony.
▪ Orlando resident Antonio Linares, 28. PCSO said Linares began asking a “14-year-old girl” on a dating site if she was home alone. He asked about the possibility of sex, promising she wouldn’t get pregnant because he’d bring condoms.
The truck mechanic had condoms on him when he was arrested, PCSO said. Linares was charged with attempted lewd battery; traveling to meet a minor for the purpose of sex; and using a two-way communication device to commit a felony.
▪ Orlando resident Carlos Llanos, 34. PCSO said Llanos was heavily into the visual aids once he answered a “14-year-old girl’s” dating site ad. Llanos came on a little strong, allegedly sending 11 photos of his genitals and two videos of him handling said genitals for personal pleasure.
The maintenance worker was arrested at the undercover location, but charged only with transmitting material harmful to a minor and using a two-way communication device to commit a felony.
▪ Kissimmee resident Christian Morles, 28. According to PCSO, Morles thought he’d cybermet a 13-year-old girl via an online dating site. He vacillated in messages to the “girl,” sending both “I think I’m gonna regret this” and “You have to understand, stuff like this happens every 10 years maybe.” Morles showed up, with condoms in hand.
PCSO said the Venezuelan in the United States on a work visa works as an Amazon delivery driver. He was delivered to jail on attempted lewd and lascivious molestation; traveling to meet a minor for the purpose of sex; and using a two-way communication device to commit a felony.
▪ Orlando resident Joseph Mujica, 54. PCSO said Mujica reached out to a “14-year-old girl” through her dating site. “Over the course of two days, Mujica asked the girl if she wanted to play with his genitals and described how he wanted to ‘make love’ to her,” PCSO said.
Mujica showed up with two condoms. He was jailed on attempted lewd battery; traveling to meet a minor for the purpose of sex; and using a two-way communication device to commit a felony.
▪ Orlando resident Thien Nguyen, 26. PCSO said Nguyen asked the “13-year-old girl” he cybermet in an online chat if she would give him oral sex and sent a picture of his genitals. He didn’t tell the “girl” his true age, claiming to be only 18. He also didn’t disclose that he’d done three years in a military prison for lewd and lascivious molestation followed by two years federal probation. He’d been a military police officer in the U.S. Air Force.
The manager at Rockin’ Crawfish restaurant got charged with attempted lewd and lascivious molestation; transmitting material harmful to a minor; traveling to meet a minor for the purpose of sex; using a two-way communication device to commit a felony; and they do consider this a violation of probation.
▪ Holiday resident Frank Otero, 29. PCSO said Otero, after answering a dating site ad posted by a “14-year-old girl,” asked for regular sex and oral sex. Otero also, PCSO said, told the “girl” he was 19.
Upon his arrest, PCSO said, Otero tried to throw the phone away to lose evidence. He apparently didn’t do the same with his condoms (two). This got the Bay Linen warehouse manager an extra charge of destroying or tampering with physical evidence onto the other charges of misrepresenting your age while using the computer to solicit, lure or seduce; resisting an officer without violence; traveling to meet a minor for the purpose of sex; and attempted lewd and lascivious behavior.
▪ Davenport resident Tino Townsend, 24. PCSO said once Townsend met a “14-year-old girl” in an online chat, he advanced from “neck kisses” and cuddling to something close to Netflix-and-chill. He said he’d bring a condom because he wanted to go “all the way.”
The food runner at Disney Springs’ The Boathouse Restaurant was charged with attempted lewd and lascivious molestation by a person 18 or over; traveling to meet a minor for the purpose of sex; and using a two-way communication device to commit a felony.
