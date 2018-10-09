He went to buy ice cream. They called the cops after they noticed his car’s ‘extensive damage’

A trip to the ice cream shop proved to be quite eventful for one Florida man Monday evening.
According to a police report from the Collier County Sheriff’s Office, an individual, later identified as Josh Verrot, apparently had a hankering for some frozen treats and pulled into the parking lot outside Royal Scoop in Bonita Springs.
Witnesses say that the driver was driving recklessly in the lot before finding a parking spot.
The report says that his car, a 2003 silver Nissan Maxima, had “extensive damage, including a shredded front driver’s side tire” with “rubber flying off the rims.”
Staffers at the store called cops over the damaged car situation, plus they noted the man seemed intoxicated when he entered with no shirt on.
When deputies arrived, Verrot fled the store on foot, but officers were able to catch up with him in the woods, where the 23-year-old was sitting and eating his ice cream.
Officers asked the man if he would complete several standard sobriety tests, but Verrot, who they said smelled of alcohol and had slurred speech and glassy eyes, refused, screaming, “Blah, blah, blah!” the report said. He was arrested on a suspected DUI and placed in the police car.
Verrot then became “uncooperative,” and started yelling in the back of the patrol car that if he did not have a Xanax, he would have a “seizure.”
EMS responded to the scene, where Verrot, cuffed, was throwing himself to the ground and “rolling around,” read the report. To further restrain the suspect, a non-rebreather (medical) mask was placed over the man’s face, but he removed it and kept “tossing and turning.”
When a firefighter tried to calm him down, Verrot bit him on the hand. The firefighter completed a sworn statement saying he was also spit on by the suspect, and plans to press charges.
On the way to the jail, Verrot began “speaking profanely” and continued to move around. On two separate occasions, the patrol car had to pull over so that deputies could warn him to calm down or he would be “sprayed.” Later found in the back of the car were “large green/yellow wads” of bodily fluids.
He was charged with suspicion of DUI, battery and fraud (as he gave his brother’s name at the time of his arrest).
Verrot’s court date is later this month.
